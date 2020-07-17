TTD has no plans to stop darshan for devotees

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: As many as 140 employees of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), including 14 archakas, have tested positive for coronavirus since darshan of Srivaru was resumed for devotees. But the TTD has no plans of stopping darshan.

After 14 of the 40 archakas of the main temple tested positive for the virus, TTD Trust Board chairman YV Subba Reddy held a meeting with the archakas on Thursday to take stock of the situation and enure the daily ‘kainkaryams’ to Srivaru are not disrupted in case of any eventuality.

“So far, 140 employees, including 14 archakas, potu workers and security staff, tested positive for the virus. Of them, 70 have recovered and some of them returned to work. Only one employee is in the ICU, and we are in touch with the SVIMS authorities and monitoring the recovery,” Subba Reddy told the media.

He added that the archakas suggested they be given separate accommodation and meals so they can stay in isolation. “They also suggested that of the 40 archakas of the main temple, those who are aged above 60 years be sent to home quarantine or posted at Tirupati. We asked our officials to consider their suggestion,” Subba Reddy said.

The TTD chairman added that so far, no devotee who arrived for Srivari darshan tested positive for coronavirus. “None of the employees got the infection from devotees. It was mainly through their relatives and people in their neighbourhood,” he said, adding that Srivari darshan for devotees will continue at Tirumala with precautionary measures.“We are pooling young archakas from other local temples,” Subba Reddy said.

“The safety of archakas is of paramount importance. We made it clear that if the situation gets worse, darshan for devotees will be stopped, but ‘kainkaryams’ will be done without any hindrance,” he stated.

Responding to a tweet by TTD agama advisor Ramana Dikshitulu against TTD Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal and Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy for refusing to stop darshan even as archakas contracted Covid-19, Subba Reddy said the former should have spoken to the Trust Board directly instead of going public.

Earlier in the day, Ramana Dikshitulu, tweeted, “@ysjagan 15 out of 50 archakas carona +ve quarantined. Still 25 results awaited. TTD EO and AEO refuse to stop darshans. Obediently following anti-hereditary archaka and anti-brahmin policy of TDP and CBN. Disaster if this continues. Please take action.’’

“It is not right on his part to go public. I will ask officials to talk to him,” Subba Reddy said.