Visakhapatnam records 6 more coronavirus deaths, 74 new cases

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Seventy-four new infections were recorded in Vizag district on Thursday, which pushed the total cases to 2,530. Six more persons succumbed to the virus; 11 casualties were reported in the last two days alone, taking the toll to 46.

As many as 135 more patients were discharged from Covid hospitals after recovering, Andhra Medical College principal and North Andhra covid special officer PV Sudhakar said in a statement. The district has now 341 containment clusters with the addition of 31 more on Thursday; of them 129 129 are ‘very active’ and 212 ‘active’.

Apollo Hospital, Arilova, Annaya Colony (Narsipatnam), BC Colony (Vepagunta, Bhanoji Thota, Tagarapuvalasa, ITI Road Bharat Nagar, Kailasapuram, Kaputungalam -1, Kaputungalam -2, Keetenpeta, Buchimpeta, KothaVeedhi (Yelamanchili), Mangalaveedhi, Mithilapuri NGOs Colony and Nerellavalasa are among the 31 new clusters.