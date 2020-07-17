YSRC, TDP lock horns over Rs 5 cr seizure by TN police

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Arrest of three persons from Ongole and seizure of Rs 5.27 crore ‘unaccounted cash’ from them by Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday from a car with a sticker of a ruling party MLA from Prakasam district has become a political controversy with TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy locking horns on the issue.

Lokesh squarely blamed the ruling party for the seizure of ‘unaccounted cash’ and dared the government to take action against those responsible. It was alleged that the seized car is owned by Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu and social media posts claimed the involvement of Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

Taking exception to their names being dragged into the issue, both the leaders claimed innocence and demanded a thorough investigation and action against the culprits. Responding to tweets by Lokesh and TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, Balineni dared them to prove their allegations. He decided to lodge a complaint with district SP seeking action against those who tried to defame him on social media.

Rambabu also claimed innocence. “I don’t have any links with the car or money which were seized by the Tamil Nadu police. I am lodging a complaint with police to know the reason for using a sticker with my name on the car,” the Giddalur MLA told TNIE.

Jeweller says it’s his cash

Meanwhile, Ongole-based Gold and Jewellery merchant Nallamalli Baala Raama Girish alias Nallamalli Baalu, proprietor of Ongole-Nallamalli and NVR Exclusives shops, through a video message and handwritten press release, stated that the cash seized by the Tamil Nadu police at the Elavur checkpost belongs to him and not to any politician or political party.

“The cash seized by police and handed over to the Income Tax department belongs to our organisation. For the last four months, due to the Covid-induced lockdown, we were unable to go for gold purchase in Chennai. Meanwhile, our existing stocks were totally exhausted. The cash that was seized was our income of the last 3-4 months and it was being taken to Chennai for purchasing gold and jewellery as bullion market in Chennai was recently reopened for business,” he said and added they are submitting papers and evidence to the I-T officials to get back their cash.

However, TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao stuck to his allegations that the cash belongs to minister Balineni and demanded his removal from the State cabinet.