STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

YSRC, TDP lock horns over Rs 5 cr seizure by TN police

However, TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao stuck to his allegations that the cash belongs to minister Balineni and demanded his removal from the State cabinet.

Published: 17th July 2020 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Arrest of three persons from Ongole and seizure of Rs  5.27 crore ‘unaccounted cash’ from them  by Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday from a car with a sticker of a ruling party MLA from Prakasam district has become a political controversy with TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy locking horns on the issue.

Lokesh squarely blamed the ruling party for the seizure of ‘unaccounted cash’ and dared the government to take action against those responsible. It was alleged that the seized car is owned by Giddalur MLA Anna Rambabu and social media posts claimed the involvement of Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy.

Taking exception to their names being dragged into the issue, both the leaders claimed innocence and demanded a thorough investigation and action against the culprits. Responding to tweets by Lokesh and TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao,  Balineni dared them to prove their allegations.  He decided to lodge a complaint with district SP seeking action against those who tried to defame him on social media.

Rambabu also claimed innocence. “I don’t have any links with the car or money which were seized by the Tamil Nadu police. I am lodging a complaint with police to know the reason for using a sticker with my name on the car,” the Giddalur MLA told TNIE.  

Jeweller says it’s his cash

Meanwhile, Ongole-based Gold and Jewellery merchant Nallamalli Baala Raama Girish alias Nallamalli Baalu, proprietor of Ongole-Nallamalli and NVR Exclusives shops, through a video message and handwritten press release, stated that the cash seized by the Tamil Nadu police at the Elavur checkpost belongs to him and not to any politician or political party.

“The cash seized by police and handed over to the Income Tax department belongs to our organisation. For the last four months, due to the Covid-induced lockdown, we were unable to go for gold purchase in Chennai. Meanwhile, our existing stocks were totally exhausted. The cash that was seized was our income of  the last 3-4 months and it was being taken to Chennai for purchasing gold and jewellery as bullion market in Chennai was recently reopened for business,” he said and added they are submitting papers and evidence to the I-T officials to get back their cash.

However, TDP leader Bonda Umamaheswara Rao stuck to his allegations that the cash belongs to minister Balineni and demanded his removal from the State cabinet.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Death toll in south Mumbai building collapse rises to eight, search operations still underway
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp