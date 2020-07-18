276 test positive for COVID-19 within a day in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district witnessed its highest single-day spike on Thursday, recording 276 new Covid-19 cases. The spike in cases pushed the district corona count to 2,233. Of the total, 69 corona cases were reported in Markapur and 65 in Ongole.

With the surge in corona cases, Ongole GGH, District COVID-19 Hospital, is facing bed shortage. To overcome the shortage of beds, the district authorities are sending corona positive patients with no serious symptoms to home quarantine, by providing them medical kits.

During the 14-day home quarantine, ANMs will monitor the health of patients and send reports to the DMHO office. If any patient needs doctor’s advice, they will facilitate a video consultation with the doctor concerned.