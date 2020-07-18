STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

276 test positive for COVID-19 within a day in Andhra Pradesh's Prakasam district

With the surge in corona cases, Ongole GGH, District COVID-19 Hospital, is facing bed shortage

Published: 18th July 2020 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19, PPE

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam district witnessed its highest single-day spike on Thursday, recording 276 new Covid-19 cases. The spike in cases pushed the district corona count to 2,233. Of the total, 69 corona cases were reported in Markapur and 65 in Ongole.

With the surge in corona cases, Ongole GGH, District COVID-19 Hospital, is facing bed shortage. To overcome the shortage of beds, the district authorities are sending corona positive patients with no serious symptoms to home quarantine, by providing them medical kits.

During the 14-day home quarantine, ANMs will monitor the health of patients and send reports to the DMHO office. If any patient needs doctor’s advice, they will facilitate a video consultation with the doctor concerned.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Prakasam district
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp