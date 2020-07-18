Andhra Pradesh Water Resources department mulling common document for projects

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to expedite the implementation of projects, the State Water Resources department is learnt to have come to a consensus to prepare a common document for major irrigation projects, instead of floating separate tenders for different projects. Besides bringing in uniformity in the terms to be followed, this would also help in getting the judicial preview done faster.

"We have come to an understanding to prepare a common document for tender schedule so that there will be uniformity for relaxations and norms, if any. It will also help expedite the judicial preview as it wouldn’t be needed for individual works. If at all there are any project-specific deviations or changes, we can address those as and when required. The plan is to go for tenders for about 30 works," a senior Water Resources department official told TNIE.

"We are practically working to get necessary capital for the projects as well. Without financial commitment, there is no point in floating or finalising tenders. We have been holding talks with bankers and approaching other financial agencies. Once we get a few financial agencies on board, we will float the tenders," the official added.

It may be noted that, in a review meeting held last week, it was reveled that around Rs 72,000 crore is necessary to take up new irrigation projects proposed by the State government and another Rs 26,000 crore is needed to complete the ongoing projects.