BJP complains against Andhra Pradesh government over using state machinery for political vendetta

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the YSRC government was foisting false cases against those who criticise the ruling dispensation, BJP leaders complained to the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. They accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of using police and other machinery undemocratically for political vendetta.

Speaking to the media in New Delhi on Friday, BJP leader C Adinarayana Reddy, who joined the BJP from the TDP last year, said that they had met various national leaders of the party and apprised them of the prevailing condition in the State. "Those who are in the race for local body election are being attacked by the ruling party members and no action is being taken against them," he alleged.