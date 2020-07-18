Government has allotted more funds for SC/ST welfare: Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Reiterating that his government is committed for the welfare of SCs and STs, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said they have earmarked more funds for the same during 2020-21 like never before. He also instructed officials to complete Ambedkar Park at Vijayawada by April 14, 2021.

Addressing the 6th SC, ST Development Council meeting here, the Chief Minister said that the government had earmarked Rs 15,735 crore for SC welfare and Rs 5,177 crore for ST welfare for the 2020-21 fiscal. The YSR Cheyutha and YSR Asara welfare schemes, which will be implemented this year, will further benefit the weaker sections.

"Our government has introduced several schemes for the welfare of SCs and STs. YSR Asara, benefiting 25 lakh women, and YSR Cheyutha, benefiting 90 lakh women, will be implemented from this year. These two schemes aim self-reliance of women," Jagan explained. He said the government will enter into an MoU with Amul on July 21 for cooperative dairy development, which will benefit women at large.

The Chief Minister said the park with 125-feet Ambedkar statue in the heart of Vijayawada city should be ready by April 14, 2021, to commemorate the birth anniversary of the chief architect of the Constitution. Works on the Ambedkar Park should be expedited keeping the April 14, 2021, deadline in mind, he said and asked both ministers and officials to take up the project as a prestigious one.

The park should have a pleasant ambiance and greenery to attract everyone. Concrete works should be minimised, he suggested.Officials said while the amount spent for SC welfare during 2018-19 was Rs 8,903.44 crore, it went up to Rs 11,205.41 crore in the next fiscal and in 2020-21, the amount rose to Rs 15,735 crore.

For ST welfare the amount increased from Rs 2,902.61 crore in 2018-19 to Rs 3,669.42 crore in the next year and for 2020-21 it was increased to Rs 5,177 crore. The total number of SCs benefit from various schemes is 77, 27, 033 and that of STs is 24,55,286, aggregating to 1,01,82,319.

Ministers P Viswaroop, Taneti Vanita, Dharmana Krishna Das, Adimulapu Suresh and Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney and other officials were present.