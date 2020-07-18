Pangolin rescued, two poachers held in Andhra Pradesh's Edlapadu forest area

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A pangolin (locally known as Alugu) was rescued from a gang of poachers in the forest area of Edlapadu, according to Principal Chief Conservator of Forests N Prateep Kumar.Addressing a press meet here on Friday, he said poachers U Sivakoteswara Rao and Sivaiah of Jaggapuram and two others caught the pangolin in the forest area in Edlapadu.

On coming to know that the mammal has a huge demand in China, Vietnam and Thailand, the accused uploaded a photograph of the pangolin on a social media platform and waited for prospective buyers.When Traffic India Society (TIS) came across the photograph, they alerted the forest department of Guntur.

Posing as buyers, the TIS and forest officials approached the poachers and negotiated a price. When the two poachers brought the mammal, the forest officials immediately nabbed them. However, two others managed to flee the spot. A manhunt has been launched to nab two others, Prateep Kumar said. He warned of stern action against those indulging in illegal trade of wild animals.