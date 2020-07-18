Single bench of Andhra Pradesh HC to hear petitions on PSC Group-I exams

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Friday said it is better for the single judge to deal with the petitions pertaining to the mistakes in the preliminary examination of Group-1 and said in view of the results of the exam being announced, the subsequent procedure would be done as per the final judgment in the case.

Dealing with a batch of petitions filed in the court challenging the vacation of the stay on the results of Group-I prelims, a division bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice B Krishnamohan opined that further proceedings should be as per the final judgement by the single judge. In December, 2018, AP PSC conducted the preliminary examination in which the alleged mistakes cropped up.