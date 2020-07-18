STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP seeks Governor's intervention in Andhra Pradesh three-capital Bill issue 

TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has appealed to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan not to send the bills for consideration of the President of India.

Published: 18th July 2020 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and APCRDA Repeal Bill passed in the Assembly are pending with Select Committee of the Legislative Council, TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has appealed to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan not to send them for consideration of the President of India.

He said that the Governor may discuss with the Attorney General of India (AGI) before taking a decision as the three-capital pan and the APCRDA bill were in violation of an Act enancted by Parliament. In a letter sent to the Governor, Yanamala said that the YSRC government was reportedly planning to send the twin bills for the President’s assent on the supposition that the Council did not approve the same in 30 days. In fact, the  bills are pending with the Select Committee, he argued.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Yanamala Ramakrishnudu Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation Andhra Pradesh capital bill Biswabhusan Harichandan not to send th TDP
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp