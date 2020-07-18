TDP seeks Governor's intervention in Andhra Pradesh three-capital Bill issue 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill and APCRDA Repeal Bill passed in the Assembly are pending with Select Committee of the Legislative Council, TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu has appealed to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan not to send them for consideration of the President of India.

He said that the Governor may discuss with the Attorney General of India (AGI) before taking a decision as the three-capital pan and the APCRDA bill were in violation of an Act enancted by Parliament. In a letter sent to the Governor, Yanamala said that the YSRC government was reportedly planning to send the twin bills for the President’s assent on the supposition that the Council did not approve the same in 30 days. In fact, the bills are pending with the Select Committee, he argued.