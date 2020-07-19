620 children rescued in Kurnool district

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) T Sarada said 60 per cent of children rescued under ‘Operation Muskaan’ in Kurnool district are of school-going age. As many as 620 children were rescued from various parts of the district during Operation Muskaan.

The district police along with officials of child welfare, revenue, and medical departments are taking part in the programme, which started on July 14. In most cases their parents forced them to take up jobs in shops and hotels so as to earn some money. At a time when children should be in schools, these children are forced to work. It is a pity, she said.

Speaking to TNIE, she said this special drive will continue till July 20. As many as 55 teams were formed to rescue children across the district. The parents of these children have been counselled by officials concerned. About 95 per cent of rescued children, who have parents, were sent home after counselling. Of the total, at least 200 street children and orphans were rescued by the officials and shifted to shelter homes, she said. Sarada further said that several children were found taking shelter near railway stations, bus stations and under flyovers.