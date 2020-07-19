Andhra Pradesh government seeks Governor's nod on two crucial bills

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Saturday sent two bills — the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of all Regions Bill and APCRDA Repeal Bill — to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan for his approval. Once they get the Governor’s consent, the state government will go ahead with its plan of developing three capital cities — Visakhapatnam as executive capital, Amaravati as legislature capital and Kurnool as the judicial capital. The Governor is likely to approve the bills soon notwithstanding a demand by the TDP to refer them to the President.

Even as the opposition parties argue that both bills, despite getting the approval of the AP Legislative Assembly, are pending with the Select Committee in the AP Legislative Council, leaders of the ruling YSRC maintain that since a month has passed after tabling both bills in the Council, they are deemed to have been passed and can be sent for getting the Governor’s assent.

Though both bills were passed in the Assembly in January and introduced in the Council, the chairman referred them to the Select Committee. But the treasury benches claimed due procedures were not followed in referring the bills to the Select Committee, and again passed them in the Budget Session of the Assembly and introduced them in the Council on June 17. The bills could not be passed for the second time also as the House session ended abruptly amid pandemonium.

With one month lapsing, after tabling the two bills in the Council for the second time, by July 17, the government sent them for the approval of the Governor under Article 197 (1) and (2) of the Constitution, considering them deemed to have been passed. The fate of the bills will now be decided by the Governor. Sources said the Governor has various options, including sending the bills to the law department for legal opinion as the matter is sub-judice, or forwarding them to the Ministry of Home Affairs for advice. Alternatively, the Governor can approve the bills. Though a petition challenging the bills was pending with the High Court, the leaders of the ruling party are of the view that courts would have no jurisdiction over the bills once they were deemed to have been passed.

War of words over sending capital bills for Guv’s assent

Meanwhile, the government’s move to send the bills to the Governor triggered a war of words between the ruling and Opposition parties. “When the TDP government enacted the CRDA Act, was it referred to the President? Was the President’s approval sought before naming Amaravati as capital? Capital is the State’s prerogative. The Governor need not refer the bills to the President,” an official source told TNIE.

TDP floor leader in the Council Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the two bills are pending with the Select Committee and the capital issue is pending in the High Court and also conflicting with the AP Reorganisation Act. He appealed to the Governor to take the opinion of the Attorney General before taking a decision. Ramakrishnudu said that as per the AP Reorganisation Act, the Centre will facilitate the creation of a new capital for the successor State of Andhra Pradesh.

“Therefore, the mandate was clear that the State of AP is to have one capital and not more,” he pointed out. Countering Ramakrishnudu, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu lambasted the TDP for writing to the Governor. He said that instead of introspecting as to why it lost the public mandate, the TDP is demanding public opinion. “It should first explain to the public why it is against decentralised development and administration and why Ramakrishnudu is obstructing the bills, which are meant for equal development of all regions,” he said.

He added that the TDP is struggling to safeguard its interests in the guise of the Amaravati movement, and the public are well aware of the TDP’s real motives. “We are going as per the Constitution and set procedures. All are aware of what happened in the Legislative Council. The Council chairman, under the pretext of using ‘discretionary powers’, acted for Chandrababu Naidu,” he said.

BJP state leadership pulled up

The BJP central leadership is learnt to have asked party state chief Kanna Laksh-minarayana why he wrote to the Governor ‘against’ the party’s stand, asking him not to approve the two bills