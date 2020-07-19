STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Boy reunited with mother after 5 years

The boy was identified as Bobba Srinivas (11). He went missing in 2015, while he was begging in the streets along with his mother Bobba Srilatha and brother Prabhakar in Palakollu.

Published: 19th July 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  An eight-year-old boy, who went missing five years ago in 2015 in Palakollu of West Godavari district, finally reunited with his mother, thanks to Andhra Pradesh police initiative ‘Operation Muskaan’. 

The boy was identified as Bobba Srinivas (11). He went missing in 2015, while he was begging in the streets along with his mother Bobba Srilatha and brother Prabhakar in Palakollu. With the information given by the boy and ChildLine officials, Operation Muskaan team along with Palakollu police carried out a joint operation and traced the boy’s mother. Soon after tracing his mother, the Vijayawada police made Srilatha speak to her son through WhatsApp video call. 

After her husband Ramesh’s death in 2012, left with no option, Srilatha turned to begging and selling trash collected on roads to feed her three children. Srinivas is Srilatha’s second son. “I and my elder son Prabhakar were collecting trash when Srinivas went missing. We searched the entire town, but in vain,” Srilatha recalled.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
reunited West Godavari district Operation Muskaan
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp