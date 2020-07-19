Boy reunited with mother after 5 years

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: An eight-year-old boy, who went missing five years ago in 2015 in Palakollu of West Godavari district, finally reunited with his mother, thanks to Andhra Pradesh police initiative ‘Operation Muskaan’.

The boy was identified as Bobba Srinivas (11). He went missing in 2015, while he was begging in the streets along with his mother Bobba Srilatha and brother Prabhakar in Palakollu. With the information given by the boy and ChildLine officials, Operation Muskaan team along with Palakollu police carried out a joint operation and traced the boy’s mother. Soon after tracing his mother, the Vijayawada police made Srilatha speak to her son through WhatsApp video call.

After her husband Ramesh’s death in 2012, left with no option, Srilatha turned to begging and selling trash collected on roads to feed her three children. Srinivas is Srilatha’s second son. “I and my elder son Prabhakar were collecting trash when Srinivas went missing. We searched the entire town, but in vain,” Srilatha recalled.