CBI starts investigation in Viveka murder case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four months after the High Court handed over the probe into the sensational murder case of former Kadapa MP YS Vivekananda Reddy, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) started its investigation on Saturday.

The CBI officials filed a case of suspicious death in the month of April. YS Vivekananda Reddy, younger brother of late YS Rajasekhara Reddy and uncle of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, was found dead under suspicious circumstances at his residence in Pulivendula on March 15, 2019. A team of seven CBI officials, including one SP rank officer, visited the Kadapa SP office and collected details from the previous SIT which was constituted to probe the case.

So far, three SITs were constituted to probe the murder and at least 1,300 witnesses were examined. The SIT officials conducted narco analysis on three suspects. During their visit, the CBI officials reportedly interacted with the investigation officials at the R&B guest house in Kadapa. They are likely to visit Viveka’s house in Pulivendula on Sunday.

It is learnt that the CBI team will set up an office at the Kadapa SP office to speed up the investigation process. It may be recalled that slain leader’s wife Sowbhagyamma, daughter Dr N Sunitha Reddy and son-in-law Narreddy Rajasekhar Reddy, MLC Ravi and BJP leader C Adinarayana Reddy filed different petitions in the High Court claiming that there has been no progress in the case even a year after Vivekananda Reddy was murdered and wanted the CBI to probe the case. The judge pronounced judgement on March 11 handing over the probe to the CBI.