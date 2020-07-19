Chandrababu Naidu urges Governor to protect people’s rights

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan to intervene and restore the fundamental rights to people of Andhra Pradesh as guaranteed in the Indian Constitution. Naidu termed it a historical necessity on the part of the Governor to intervene in the matter as a spate of ‘unlawful’ arrests of different sections of people have been continuing in the State ever since the YSRC assumed power in 2019.

In a letter addressed to the Governor on Saturday, the TDP chief said two youths belonging to Prakasam district were ‘wrongfully arrested and tortured’ by police, in gross violation of Article 19 of the Constitution. “The YSRC government was infringing on the freedom of speech and expression of people. The ruling YSRC, in connivance with a section of police, is targeting the public to suppress all forms of dissent. The people, who expressed their dissent against the government’s failures on social media, came under attack by police, he said.

“Vadella Sandeep Kumar of Ongole and Thottempudi Chandrasekhar of Naidupalem village in Tangutur mandal were arrested on July 16 for making social media posts against the government pertaining to seizure of Rs 5.27 crore from a car having the credentials of Energy Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy by Tamil Nadu police. The same was telecast and published in Tamil media,” the TDP chief said.

The Leader of Opposition alleged that the police, who failed to launch an investigation into illegal transportation of huge amount of cash in a car from Andhra Pradesh, arrested Sandeep and Chandrasekhar for making posts on social media. Quoting Dr BR Ambedkar that the Constitution is not a mere lawyers’ document, it is a ‘Vehicle of Life’ and its spirit is always the spirit of Age, Naidu said in contemporary AP that ‘spirit’ is under direct as well as indirect attack. Today in our State that ‘Vehicle of Life’ is moving on fault lines, Naidu said and sought the Governor’s intervention to instil confidence in people about democratic values.