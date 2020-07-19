STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

COVID-19: With over 5,000 cases in a day, Andhra tally inching towards 50,000

The death tally was also on the higher side with 56 patients succumbing to the virus taking the overall toll to 642.

Published: 19th July 2020 09:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2020 09:17 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker in Andhra Pradesh guiding an ambulance taking a COVID-19 patient to care center in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, the COVID-19 cases for a single day in Andhra Pradesh breached the 5,000-mark. With 5,041 positive cases, the cumulative number of cases in the state is almost 50,000.

The state now has 49,650 coronavirus cases. The death tally was also on the higher side with 56 patients succumbing to the virus taking the overall toll to 642.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room on Sunday, 31,148 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, in which the 5,041 positive cases emerged.

East Godavari district with 647 cases recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases taking its cumulative tally past the 6,000-mark. With 6,146 positive cases, East Godavari now stands on top among the 13 districts followed by Kurnool (6,045) and Anantapur (5,141). Meanwhile, 1,106 persons got discharged from various hospitals taking the total discharged persons to 22,890.

The active cases in Andhra Pradesh stand at 26,118.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Disinfectant being sprayed in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, using drones on Thursday morning. Revenue Minister R Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya, MLAs Ramalinga Reddy and Soumya Reddy were present for the trial | Express
Drones launch aerial strike on coronavirus in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp