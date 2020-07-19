COVID-19: With over 5,000 cases in a day, Andhra tally inching towards 50,000

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time, the COVID-19 cases for a single day in Andhra Pradesh breached the 5,000-mark. With 5,041 positive cases, the cumulative number of cases in the state is almost 50,000.

The state now has 49,650 coronavirus cases. The death tally was also on the higher side with 56 patients succumbing to the virus taking the overall toll to 642.

According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room on Sunday, 31,148 samples were tested in the past 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am, in which the 5,041 positive cases emerged.

East Godavari district with 647 cases recorded the highest number of COVID-19 cases taking its cumulative tally past the 6,000-mark. With 6,146 positive cases, East Godavari now stands on top among the 13 districts followed by Kurnool (6,045) and Anantapur (5,141). Meanwhile, 1,106 persons got discharged from various hospitals taking the total discharged persons to 22,890.

The active cases in Andhra Pradesh stand at 26,118.