Fever patient charged Rs 17,500 for treatment, kills himself

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A man committed suicide by jumping from the third floor of a private hospital in Kakinada late Friday night as he was reportedly unable to bear the cost of his treatment. According to III Town sub inspector B Rambabu, the patient, Mandavalli Satya Venkata Krishna (37) from Tallarevu mandal, was admitted to the hospital as he was feverish.

As Venkata Krishna’s samples tested negative for the coronavirus, he was treated for fever but did not recover. He was also suffering from heart ailments. The hospital billed him Rs 17,500 on Friday for the treatment. Aghast on seeing the bill, Venkata Krishna and his father inquired about the amount with the doctors.

They were reportedly told that while Rs 2,000 was charged for Covid-19 testing, the rest was the cost of the room where he was lodged. Flustered, the patient jumped from the third floor of the building and was killed on the spot. The relatives gathered at the hospital and protested against the management. Meanwhile, the body was shifted the body to Kakinada GGH for post-mortem. It is also learnt that the hospital was trying to reach a compromise with the family.

Suicide Helpline OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000