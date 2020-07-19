Government to provide 80% seed subsidy to ryots who suffer crop loss

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Agriculture Kurasala Kannababu has said the government will provide paddy seeds at 80 per cent subsidy to the farmers who suffered losses to their paddy nurseries due to heavy rains recently. The seeds at subsidy will be provided through Rythu Bharosa Kendras.

Speaking to mediapersons here on Saturday, the minister said the south west monsoon has been active and the State has been receiving abundant rains, which augurs well for the farm sector. After a long time, Anantapur district received excess rains, which bodes well for the farmers in Rayalaseema region. But, at the same time, excess rains in East and West Godavari districts have damaged paddy nurseries, he said.

“The State government is taking measures to help the farmers who suffered losses. The Chief Minister, after reviewing the situation, has asked the department to supply seeds for the second time, where the losses have occurred, and accordingly enumeration of the losses is being carried out,” he explained. Kannbababu reiterated that the government is committed to the welfare of tenant farmers and had even brought a new tenancy act to ensure that they avail all benefits without the land owners suffering any loss.

“We are ensuring that the tenant farmers get benefits under Rythu Bharosa, so they can invest in the crops and agreement papers with their landlords for which an 11 month lease will be provided to them,” he explained. “The officials will visit each and every village and interact with tenant farmers and resolve any technical problems brought to their notice. At the same time, Kisan Credit Cards will be provided to them,” he said.