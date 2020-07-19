More Covid hospitals to be engaged in Srikakulam

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: As the first and second level Covid hospitals are packed with patients, the district administration is readying GMR Care Hospital in Rajam for the treatment of coronavirus patients. The authorities are also mulling to convert the district hospital in Tekkali into a Covid hospital. While GEMS and Srikakulam government general hospital are assigned as first and second level hospitals, the GMR Hospital is put in the third level.

Meanwhile, of the 2,564 cases recorded so far in the district, over 70 per cent were reported this month alone as Srikakulam has been witnessing a daily spike of minimum 100 infections lately. To meet the rising demand, two Covid care centres were also launched where mild and moderate cases are being treated. TIDCO urban housing complex at Patrunivalasa and Shivani Engineering College at Etcherla, with 500 and 200 beds respectively, were being used for the purpose. Joint collector Sumit Kumar inspected the GMR hospital two days ago.

“There are 830 beds in GEMS Hospital and 250 more in the GGH. Almost all beds are filled at present,” said district Covid nodal officer Dr B Jagannadha Rao. “We are preparing the GMR Care hospital as the next level Covid hospital. KIMS and Tekkali hospital are next in line.” .Rs 80 per cent cases have mild symptoms’ Meanwhile, collector J Nivas on Saturday said efforts were underway to intensify testing capacity to 4,000 tests a day. “As many as 1,700 beds are available in Covid hospitals and 3000 more in Covid care centres. Over 80% of cases admitted to hospitals have mild symptoms,” he added.

