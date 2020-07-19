MoU signed to manufacture medical devices

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: AP MedTech Zone (AMTZ) has entered into an agreement with the US-based Amphenol for establishing its facility in AMTZ to manufacture sensors, power electronics and medical sub-assemblies.

With an investment of $3 million and provision of direct employment to over 100 scientists and medical engineering professionals, Amphenol will collaborate with the manufacturers in AMTZ and global de

stinations to deliver sensors, power electronics and medical sub-assemblies. Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, who participated in the event through video conference on Saturday, felt that the MoU was the need of the hour.