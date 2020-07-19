Special teams to inspect Pharma City from today

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao alias Avanthi on Saturday said industries should not compromise on safety and they should follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and guidelines issued by the government. Any violation will not be tolerated, he warned.

Addressing mediapersons here, the minister said four special teams will undertake safety inspection of industries in Pharma City from Sunday to July 29. A hospital, at an estimated cost of `2 crore, will be set up there, proposals for which will be finalised soon.

The minister said they held a review meeting with industrialists and observed that there were lapses in granting permissions to industries. He said the fire services department, pollution control department, boilers department and factories departments should work in tandem and there should be continuous vigil on the industries.

He said the industries should be equipped with the latest fire fighting technology. The staff should be imparted training in using the equipment. The industries should be a given specific time to rectify any lapses found during inspection. District Collector V Vinay Chand said all industries should organise mock drills and take steps to check human errors.