SVIMS extends suspension of OP services till July 25

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) has extended the suspension of outpatient (OP) services till July 25. According to SVIMS Director-cum-Vice-Chancellor Dr B Vengamma, 40 employees, including medical, paramedical, administrative, sanitation and other departments tested positive for Covid-19 till last week.

Initially, the hospital management had decided to suspend OP services from July 14 to 18. However, the steady rise in Covid-19 cases among staff has forced the management to revise its decision and extend the suspension of OP services for seven more days starting from Saturday, Vengamma said. After July 25, the hospital management will hold discussions with higher-ups of State medical and health department before taking a decision on reopening the outpatient services.