91-year-old recovers from Covid-19 in Kakinada

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: In what could be a morale booster for the medical fraternity engaged in the fight against the coronavirus, a 91-year-old man from East Godavari district, who had tested positive for the virus, was successfully treated and discharged from hospital. He will now be under home isolation.

The nonagenarian from Kakinada city tested positive for the virus on July 12, after which he was shifted to the Kakinada Government General Hospital, where he was kept under the supervision of pulmonology specialists. As he responded positively to the treatment and showed signs of recovery, the doctors again tested him and found that he had recovered. “As per the new protocol regarding Covid-19 treatment and discharge of patients, we discharged him from the hospital and he will be kept under home isolation. His health will be supervised by doctors,” Kakinada GGH nodal officer Dr M Kiran said, adding that the nonagenarian has good resistance, which helped in his speedy recovery.

Virus claims doctor’s life

Meanwhile, a 68-year-old doctor, who earlier worked as the superintendent of GGH and then at a designated Covid hospital in Kakinada, died of Covid-19. He was working at the Covid hospital and also at the Bommuru and GSL quarantine centres until he tested positive for coronavirus six days ago. He died while undergoing treatment.