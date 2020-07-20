Andhra Pradesh’s largest Covid care centre to come up in Anantapur

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The largest Covid Care Centre in Andhra Pradesh is coming up near National Highway-44 in Raptadu of Anantapur district. Previously a warehouse, the facility will now have 1,500 beds with a separate block for women, two testing laboratories and a kitchen. A proposal for the facility was sent to the government on Saturday and, if approved, `9 crore would be spent to set it up. Officials said they have oral instructions to commence initial works for the largest Covid Care Centre in the state.

The decision to have such a huge facility was taken for two reasons: continuous spike in infections and to effectively utilise the limited manpower. Speaking to TNIE, Anantapur joint collector Dr A Siri said she, along with other officials, recently visited the Civil Supplies warehouse on the instructions of collector Gandham Chandrudu. “There will be 12 blocks with a total of 1,500 beds; one-third of them will be for women, as per the current infection rate in the district. The new facility will also have two triage centres, where ECG, X-ray and similar diagnosis can be done. Patients will be screened at these centres first to decide if they should be kept in home isolation or at the Covid Care Centre,” she informed.

The proposed centre will also have two borewells and one RO plant. To ensure that nutritious food is given to the patients, a kitchen is also being arranged. Further, as many as 180 prefabricated toilets are being set up. “We want to ensure that a patient’s stay at the centre is comfortable and his/her recovery is fast. Apart from the pleasant atmosphere, and well-ventilated rooms with large windows and doors, every patient will get a fan, disposable blankets, a chair, a stool and storage boxes with locking facility,” Dr Siri explained. Measures have been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply, and four transformers are being installed for the purpose. Arrangements are also being done for sheds for medical, health and sanitation staff. The joint collector observed, “The advantages of such a facility will be effective utilisation of available manpower and the systematic treatment of patients.”