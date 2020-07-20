STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh’s largest Covid care centre to come up in Anantapur

Facility near NH-44 in Raptadu to have 1,500 beds, two testing labs and a kitchen; Rs 9 crore likely to be spent on it, proposal sent to state government.

Published: 20th July 2020 09:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 09:38 AM   |  A+A-

The facility, which was previously a Civil Supplies warehouse, in Raptadu | EXPRESS

The facility, which was previously a Civil Supplies warehouse, in Raptadu | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: The largest Covid Care Centre in Andhra Pradesh is coming up near National Highway-44 in Raptadu of Anantapur district. Previously a warehouse, the facility will now have 1,500 beds with a separate block for women, two testing laboratories and a kitchen. A proposal for the facility was sent to the government on Saturday and, if approved, `9 crore would be spent to set it up. Officials said they have oral instructions to commence initial works for the largest Covid Care Centre in the state.

The decision to have such a huge facility was taken for two reasons: continuous spike in infections and to effectively utilise the limited manpower. Speaking to TNIE, Anantapur joint collector Dr A Siri said she, along with other officials, recently visited the Civil Supplies warehouse on the instructions of collector Gandham Chandrudu. “There will be 12 blocks with a total of 1,500 beds; one-third of them will be for women, as per the current infection rate in the district. The new facility will also have two triage centres, where ECG, X-ray and similar diagnosis can be done. Patients will be screened at these centres first to decide if they should be kept in home isolation or at the Covid Care Centre,” she informed.

The proposed centre will also have two borewells and one RO plant. To ensure that nutritious food is given to the patients, a kitchen is also being arranged. Further, as many as 180 prefabricated toilets are being set up. “We want to ensure that a patient’s stay at the centre is comfortable and his/her recovery is fast. Apart from the pleasant atmosphere, and well-ventilated rooms with large windows and doors, every patient will get a fan, disposable blankets, a chair, a stool and storage boxes with locking facility,” Dr Siri explained. Measures have been taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply, and four transformers are being installed for the purpose. Arrangements are also being done for sheds for medical, health and sanitation staff. The joint collector observed, “The advantages of such a facility will be effective utilisation of available manpower and the systematic treatment of patients.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Covid care centre
India Matters
Health official labels rapid test kits at a Covid-19 rapid antigen testing Centre in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Situation pretty bad': IMA says says community spread of Covid-19 has started
The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. (Photo | EPS)
TTD mulls closing Tirumala temple for a few weeks to protect priests
'COVAXIN' was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley.  (Photo| Special Arrangement)
AIIMS Ethics Committee gives nod to human clinical trial of Covaxin
For representational purposes
Help pours in for Srinagar man in need of financial assistance, he now requests people to stop donating

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's COVID-19 case fatality rate falls below 2.5 per cent for first time: Health Ministry
Here's what is encouraging in India's COVID-19 numbers
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp