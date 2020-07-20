STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bill against bifurcation Act, Chandrababu Naidu writes to Governor

As per the recommendations of the committee, the region between Vijayawada and Guntur was chosen as the new capital city.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the YSRC government sent two bills — Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill, 2020 and AP Capital Region Development Authority Repeal Bill, 2020 — to Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan for his assent, Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday wrote a letter to the first person of the State to consider various factors including the fact that the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 which categorically stated that there shall be only one capital for Andhra Pradesh.

“The AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, enacted by the Government of India, has categorically stated that there shall be only one capital for AP. Thus, the bills tabled and passed by the Assembly is not in line with the established customs of the parliamentary procedures in India. This unmindful act of the YSRC government poses bleak future to the Telugu people,’’ Chandrababu Naidu said, in his six-page letter. Naidu said the Centre has constituted an Expert Committee to identify the capital region.

As per the recommendations of the committee, the region between Vijayawada and Guntur was chosen as the new capital city. Moreover, Amaravati is equidistant from other parts of the State, thus making it the most desirable region for the capital. Though the bills were referred to the Select Committee, the government had encroached upon the privileges of the Council by not issuing the bulletin regarding the formation of the panel, the TDP chief said. “When the issues regarding splitting or shifting present capital is pending with the High Court of AP, it is sub judice to discuss or place the bills for consideration as per the Legislative rules,’’ Naidu argued.

