Botcha Satyanarayana refutes Opposition Leader’s claims on Amaravati, says letter full of lies

VISAKHAPATNAM: TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu’s letter to Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan was full of lies, Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said here on Sunday. Speaking to mediapersons, the minister said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy was only implementing the promises made before the elections. He said the YSRC promised to make all parliamentary constituencies in the State as districts and same was being implemented now.

“The three-capital proposal is to ensure equitable development of all three regions of the State. Naidu is speaking lies and he has taken patent for his lies,” Satyanarayana alleged. “Naidu should know what the Sivaramakrishnan Committee said in its report. The Narayana committee on capital did not take any opinion from people,” he pointed out. “In fact, the Sivaramakrishnan Committee, in its report, vetoed the idea of setting up capital between Krishna and Guntur districts. The committee was totally against the setting up of capital in Amaravati as fertile lands in the region will be destroyed and has also talked about decentralised administration,” he pointed out.

Naidu never considered the Sivaramakrishnan panel report, he said. Jagan has got two bills passed in the Assembly for decentralisation of administration by locating executive capital in Visakhapatnam, legislative capital in Amaravati and judicial capital in Kurnool. However, Naidu got the bills stopped in the Legislative Council. TDP members, who are in majority in the Council, behaved rudely with the YSRC members and ministers, he said. The decision to decentralise administration was welcomed by people of North Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema.

It was even appreciated by the people of Krishna and Guntur districts as the legislative capital was proposed to be set up in Amaravati, he observed. The minister refuted the claims of Naidu that TDP government had spent Rs 10,000 crore on Amaravati. The previous government had spent only Rs 7,635 crore on Amaravati and of this, only Rs 5,674 crore was spent on actual works. While Rs 329 crore was paid towards interest on loans, Rs 321 crore was given to architects in the form of advances. As much as Rs 1,300 crore was spent on land pooling and Rs 4,941 crore was secured from various banks and HUDCO as loan for the capital project, he clarified. The minister said works of some projects in Amaravati will be resumed in August as the government was committed to the development of the ‘legislative capital’.