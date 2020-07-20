King George Hospital’s ethics committee to meet today

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The ethics committee of King George Hospital, one of the 12 centres where clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine will be carried out, is likely to meet on Monday. KGH superintendent G Arjuna told TNIE on Sunday that the hospital has written to the state government seeking its nod after it received an official communique from the Indian Council of Medical Research regarding the clinical trial of Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech.

Though the Director of Medical Education (DME) has given oral permission to go ahead with the trial, the ethics committee is waiting for written instructions, which they are likely to get on Monday, the official added. “Following the receipt of permission, the panel will meet and take a decision. Selection of subjects for trial and other procedures will be done as per the ICMR directive.” The ICMR has appointed Dr. K. Vasuev of KGH as nodal officer for conducting the trials. Covaxin, which was developed in collaboration with the ICMR and National Institute of Virology.