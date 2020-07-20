STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Markfed to buy no grade tobacco bales from today

Markfed entered tobacco auctions in Prakasam district on July 1 and it fixed a price of Rs  85 per kg for low grade tobacco.

AP State Co-operative Marketing Federation Limited (Markfed) officials on Wednesday participated in tobacco auction held at Ongole-2

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: FINALLY, AP MARKFED (Andhra Pradesh State Cooperative Marketing Federation Ltd) has agreed to purchase the No Grade (NoG) tobacco bales, which were rejected during auctions conducted by the Tobacco Board. Markfed announced that it will categorise and purchase the NoG tobacco bales at Rs  75, Rs  77 and Rs  85 per kg. Markfed entered tobacco auctions in Prakasam district on July 1 and it fixed a price of Rs  85 per kg for low grade tobacco.

Later, it came forward to purchase NoG tobacco at Rs  72, Rs 77 and Rs  82 per kg after dividing it into three categories. Tobacco farmers expressed their dissatisfaction over the pricing of Markfed and demanded more. Markfed Managing Director PS Pradyumna held a meeting with tobacco farmer leaders at the Tobacco Board Regional Office in Ongole on Saturday on the issue. Considering the demand of tobacco farmers, the Markfed MD agreed to purchase the NoG tobacco at Rs  75, Rs  77 and Rs  85 per kg. It will commence purchase of NoG tobacco from Monday.

