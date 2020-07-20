MLA tests positive for coronavirus; 485 new cases in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A ruling party MLA has tested positive for the coronavirus in Guntur district. The elected representative said two samples taken from him earlier had returned negative, but he was infected as per reports of the fresh sample and, thus, he was in home quarantine. Earlier, another YSRC MLA in the district was detected to have contracted the virus.

Meanwhile, the municipal town of Vinukonda, after Narasaraopet, will be under lockdown for a week starting Monday. Tahsildar A Venkateswaralu asked people to stock commodities as shops remained open from 7 am to 7 pm on Sunday. Meanwhile, Guntur reported 485 Covid-19 infections on Sunday even as the total number of cases reached 4,898. As 2,570 recoveries and 49 deaths have been recorded so far, the district has 2,279 active cases. Guntur city accounted for 202 of the overall new cases.