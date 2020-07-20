STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police exchange fire with Maoists in Visakha Agency

As several top Maoist leaders are likely to attend the Pedabayalu area committee meeting, the police launched combing operations.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After a long hiatus, there has been Maoist activity in Visakha Agency. Close on the heels of exchange of fire between Maoists and Odisha police in Vontalaguda in AOB area three days ago, another incident took place between police and Maoists at Ginnelakota in Visakhapatnam district on Sunday. Exchange of fire lasted for about 20 to 30 minutes at 11 am, it is learnt.

However, there were no casualties, according to the police. One kit bag and one .303 rifle were recovered from the spot. On receipt of information that the Maoists who escaped from Vontalaguda encounter are moving in the Agency, police launched combing operations. During combing operations, the police reportedly escaped unhurt when Maoists triggered landmine blast at Landulu. Following this incident, there was an exchange of fire between the police and Maoists. However, the Maoists managed to escape into the forest. In view of the PLG Week from July 28, the police have reportedly intensified the combing operations to check the Maoist activities in the Agency.

As several top Maoist leaders are likely to attend the Pedabayalu area committee meeting, the police launched combing operations. However, heavy rain hampered the combing operations and Maoists reportedly crossed the border and entered Odisha.

