Ramesh Kumar meets Andhra Governor, seeks to be reinstated as State Election Commissioner

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Nimmagada Ramesh Kumar on Monday met Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on the directions of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh and submitted a memorandum requesting the latter to reinstate him as the State Election Commissioner (SEC).

In the meeting that lasted around 30 minutes, Ramesh Kumar explained the Court’s directions at length. In a press release issued later, he said he met the Governor following the instructions of the High Court and represented his case for facilitating assumption of charge forthwith as State Election Commissioner.

“The Governor gave a patient and sympathetic hearing and assured me that he would look into the issue represented. I am optimistic of an early and favourable outcome as well as resolution of the issue through the intervention of the Governor,” he said in the release.

On Friday, dealing with the contempt of court petition filed by Ramesh Kumar, a division bench comprising Chief Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy said appointment/reinstatement is under the purview of the Governor as per Article 243 (K) of the Constitution and this was mentioned in the High Court’s verdict.

It had asked Ramesh Kumar to meet the Governor and directed the state government to file a counter in one week.