Viveka murder case: CBI team visits Pulivendula

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officials, who have started their investigation into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananada Reddy, visited Pulivendula on Sunday. The CBI officials met Kadapa district Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan and other police officials on Saturday and camped at Kadapa town for the night.

On Sunday morning, the CBI officials visited Pulivendula, where Vivekananda Reddy was found mrdered in his house on March 15, 2018, and interacted with the police officials there. The CBI officials went to the Pulivendula DSP Vasudevan’s office and colected information about the case. In the evening, they left for Kadapa. Though it was anticipated that the CBI team might visit the house of Vivekananda Reddy, where he was found murdered, they did not do so.