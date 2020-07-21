75 per cent patients asymptomatic in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Mopidevi Venkata Ramana directed the officials concerned to conduct a massive awareness campaign in rural areas about the precautions to be taken to counter coronavirus. Addressing Joint Collectors AS Dinesh Kumar and P Prasanthi during a review meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday, the minister said those who test positive should be immediately shifted to Covid-19 hospitals.

As the people in rural areas do not know the location of the testing centres, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana asked the officials to create awareness among them, especially among symptomatics. Meanwhile, District Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said over 75 per cent of patients in the district were asymptomatic so they can be allowed to be in home isolation as per the State government’s directions.