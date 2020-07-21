80% of patients asymptomatic, in home isolation

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: About 80 per cent of Covid-19 patients in the district are asymptomatic. Hence, the district administration has kept them under home isolation and started treatment to reduce pressure on the designated Covid hospitals and Covid care centres. At present, 700 corona patients are undergoing treatment at their homes in the district.

Meanwhile, Srikakulam crossed 3,000-mark as 191 new corona cases emerged on Monday. The Covid hospitals are equipped with 1,700 beds and Covid care centres with 3,000 beds. Asymptomatic patients with very mild symptoms are getting treatment at home. Covid kits will be provided to them. Asha workers and ANMs monitor the health condition of Covid patients by visiting their houses daily. They inform the condition of patients to the doctors regularly. If the patient needs hospital treatment, he will be immediately shifted to a designated hospital, said Covid-19 nodal officer B Jagannadha Rao.