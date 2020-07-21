STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All businesses can stay open for four hours in Ongole

The minister responded positively and collector asked the municipal corporation to submit a proposal after discussions with trade associations. 

21st July 2020

By Express News Service

ONGOLE:  Even as strict restrictions are in place to slow the spread of Covid-19 in Ongole, Prakasam administration, on the request of traders, has allowed all businesses to function between 8 am and 12 pm in the district headquarters from Monday. Since April, most businesses remained shut, resulting in huge losses in trade and commerce. Last week, representatives of Chamber of Commerce’s local chapter submitted a representation to Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, requesting some relaxations for the traders. 

The minister responded positively and collector asked the municipal corporation to submit a proposal after discussions with trade associations. Accordingly, the collector recently issued orders allowing all shops in Ongole city limits, except those in red zones, to operate for four hours everyday. Shops selling essential commodities are allowed to stay open for 6 hours from 6 am. 

Meanwhile, Bapuji market complex, which has around 400 shops, was shut down, as several workers have tested positive for Covid-19, forcing the authorities to declare it a containment zone. Similarly, Markapur, Giddalur and Cumbham have also implemented a complete lockdown for two days. Meanwhile, the district recorded 183 new cases on Sunday, which took the cumulative tally to 2,644 of which 831 were active. 

Even as asymptomatic patients were being asked to undergo home quarantine, the Ongole government hospital, a Covid hospital, has proposed to rent lodges where new patients can be quarantined. “As the number of infections is increasing rapidly, we are of the opinion that renting lodges will be a solution as the hospital may not be able to accommodate all patients in future,” Dr D Sree Ramulu, superintendent of the government hospital, told TNIE.

