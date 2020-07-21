Eight, including a woman, held in gangrape case

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Korukonda police on Monday arrested eight more persons in connection with the gangrape of a 16-year-old girl. Disclosing the details, Rajamahendravaram Urban SP Shemushi Bajpai said the minor girl’s mother asked one Anita, who was working in a footware store in Rajamahendravaram, to find a job for her daughter. With the help of Anita, the girl secured a job in the same store. After a few days, Anita and the girl went to Rampachodavaram on a picnic.

There four persons gangraped the girl and warned her of dire consequences if she revealed about the incident to anyone.On June 22, the girl was sent to a woman’s house in Rajamahendravaram where she was gangraped by five persons for three days. On July 12, the girl, unable to go through the assault anymore, put up a fight.

Following which, the woman’s henchmen dropped her near Korukonda on Saturday and fled. The police arrested the main accused Anita and her four henchmen on Sunday. With the information given by Anita, police arrested eight more accused, including a woman on Monday.