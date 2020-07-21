‘Expedite setting up of Covid-19 care centres’

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: District Collector V Vinay Chand on Monday directed the officials to speed up setting up of Covid-19 care centres in view of spike in coronavirus cases in urban and rural areas.

Speaking at a review meeting here, the Collector said each centre should be a 300-bed facility and they will be under the supervision of the revenue divisional officers. An ambulance will be attached to each centre and depending on necessity, positive patients will have to be shifted to Aarogyasri network hospitals, he added.

Andhra Medical College principal PV Sudhakar, DMHO Tirupati Rao, DRO M Sridevi, Aarogyasri coordinator Bhaskara Rao and DRDA PD Visveswara Rao were present.Later, the Collector visited the Covid-19 testing labs at KGH. He expressed displeasure over delay in sample results from VRDL, VMTMS and RT-PCR. He asked the doctors to send the reports within 24 hours of test and if there was any delay, action will be taken against those responsible.