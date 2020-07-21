Human Rights Forum: LS segment-based district formation irrational

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) has felt that formation of smaller districts is long overdue as Andhra Pradesh has a very low number of districts. However, the government is contemplating making the parliamentary constituency as a basis for carving out new districts, which is an impractical proposition devoid of rationality and it will defeat the very purpose, the HRF said.

HRF leader VS Krishna, in a statement issued here on Monday, said Araku Lok Sabha constituency extends to four districts — stretching from Rampachodavaram Assembly segment in neighbouring East Godavari to the faraway Palakonda in Srikakulam. While Palakonda is 157 km far, Rampachodavaram is located 283 km away from Araku. The mandals in the Assembly segments are located even farther away from Araku. Similarly, Ongole parliamentary constituency is a behemoth stretching all the way from the coast to the arid and backward western parts of Prakasam district like Giddalur and Markapur. In fact, formation of a new district with Markapur as its headquarters is necessary.

The HRF is of the view that most of the existing districts in the State ought to be reorganised. Districts like Anantapur, the largest in the State, and East Godavari, can be reorganised into four districts each.Tamil Nadu with a geographical spread of 1,30,058 sq km, which is less than AP’s 1,60,205 sq. km, has 38 districts. Odisha with an area of 1,55,707 sq km, has 30 districts, while Telangana carved out 33 new districts from the existing 10. Telangana’s geographical spread of 1,12,077 sq km is less than AP’s. Each of the existing Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) headquarters can be constituted as a new district. It means Seethampeta ITDA in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram in Vizianagaram and Paderu in Vozag and Rampachodavaram in EG can be new districts.