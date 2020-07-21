Nine Covid-19 cases in Assembly; 616 test positive

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Nine Covid-19 cases were reported from the Assembly in Velagapudi on Monday. A constable and a driver were among the people who tested positive. Samples from them were taken on Saturday and returned positive two day later. Meanwhile, an SI, a head constable and four constables of Mangalagiri police station were also infected. The Covid-19 count in the district jumped to 5,494 with the highest single-day spike of 616 cases on Monday. Of the total, 2,766 are active cases, while 2,670 people were discharged from Covid hospitals after their complete recovery.

The corona toll of the district is put at 58.

Guntur Rural SP Vishal Gunni said a special drive will be conducted to enforce Covid-19 restrictions strictly. Pillion riding on two-wheelers will not be allowed and action will be taken against those who venture out without wearing masks as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus in rural areas of the district. Criminal cases will be registered against the violators of Covid-19 guidelines, the SP warned.