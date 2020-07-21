STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Visakhapatnam Covid count breaches 3,000-mark, 48 die in last 20 days

Fever clinics start functioning in 72 wards; DIG urges people to break the chain by following preventive measures; 1,965 persons discharged from hospitals so far.

healthcare worker, coronavirus testing

Representational image.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Covid-19 count in Visakhapatnam district breached 3,000-mark with 209 infections on Monday. After the first case was reported in Allipuram on March 19 when a 65-year-old Saudi returnee tested positive, in 104 days up to June 30, only 900 cases were recorded. But since July 1, over 2,000 cases were reported on an average of 109 cases per day. There has been spurt in Covid-19 deaths too. Only five persons died till June 30 but in the last 20 days 48 people died. Two more persons died of coronavirus in the district on Monday, taking the toll to 53. 

As many as 86 persons were discharged from Covid-19 hospital after treatment on Monday, said Andhra Medical College principal and north Andhra Covid-19 special officer PV Sudhakar. The total positive cases in the district are 3,143, of which 1,125 are active. As many as 1,965 persons were discharged from hospitals so far. There are 892 persons in 91 quarantine centres and 623 in isolation. A total of 1,10,515 samples were tested so far and the results of 1,556 samples are awaited. Meanwhile, fever clinics started functioning in 72 wards of the city. The active containment clusters went up to 360 with the addition of 14 new clusters on Sunday. They include 120 very active clusters and 240  active clusters. While 39 clusters are denotified, 201 are dormant.

The 14 new clusters notified in the district on Monday are police quarters, Chinna Polamamba temple (Sivajipalem), MVP Sector 2, Sainagar (Pendurthy), Gavarapalem (Lakshmipuram), Peenaripalem  (Narsipatnam), Patha Bayapureddypalem, Santhi Nagar (Anakapalle), Kotha Veedhi (Anakapalle), Sector 4 (Murali Nagar), Thatichetlapalem 2, Raj Vihar Apartment, Satabdhi Nagar and Chandranagar.

Dr. Sudhakar said as per the directive of the Collector, more counters will be set up for collection of samples at the lab at King George Hospital and a dedicated portal will be developed. He said efforts were being made to give lab reports within 24 hours. Meanwhile, DIG KV Ranga Rao in a video message appealed to people to observe social distance and wear masks as a social responsibility. He said the virus travelled several continents as humans acted as carriers. He said to break the chain every one should maintain personal hygiene and should not come out unless it is very important. 

