13 new infections in Srisailam temple

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The famous Sri Bramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam will remain closed for one more week as 13 new Covid-19 cases were reported from the temple premises on Tuesday.

Temple executive officer KS Rama Rao has directed all staff to hold meetings on the ongoing development works through video conference and phone calls. The darshan there was stopped last week and, with Tuesday’s figure, as many as 46 infections have been reported in the temple alone.

The temple will reopen after a week if the situation is favourable, the EO said, adding that online Paroksha Seva would continue as usual.

Also, Mahanandiswara temple was closed for a week on Tuesday after three of its staff tested positive for Covid-19. Temple EO G Mallikarjuna said it has a staff strength of 145, including priests. Corona tests were conducted on all the temple staff. Of them, three staffers tested positive.