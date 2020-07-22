3 new members appointed to Simhachalam trust board

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three more members were appointed to Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Trust Board by the Endowments Special Chief Secretary on Tuesday. The new members are LV Nageswara Rao (OC general), Vandrasi Parvati Devi (BC women) and Korada Lakshman Kumar (BC general).

Earlier, Sanchaita Gajapatiraju took charge as chairperson of the Simhachalam Trust Board on March 4 this year after the government issued GO 74 on March 3. Only 10 members of the board were then administered oath. Those who took took oath as trust board members were Dadi Devi, Varanasi Dinesh Raju, Nallimilii Krishna Reddy, G Sridevi, Ragala Narasimha Rao Naidu, Surisetti Suribabu, Rangoli Pothanna, Donkada Padmavati, Nadiminti Chandrakala, and Siripurapu Asha Rani. Now the government appointed three members to fill the vacancies in the trust board. The members will be in the office till the completion of the tenure of the board.