STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

3 new members appointed to Simhachalam trust board

The members will be in the office till the completion of the tenure of the board.

Published: 22nd July 2020 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Simhachalam temple

Simhachalam temple.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three more members were appointed to Sri Varahalakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam Trust Board by the Endowments Special Chief Secretary on Tuesday. The new members are LV Nageswara Rao (OC general), Vandrasi Parvati Devi (BC women) and Korada Lakshman Kumar (BC general).

Earlier, Sanchaita Gajapatiraju took charge as chairperson of the Simhachalam Trust Board on March 4 this year after the government issued GO 74 on March 3. Only 10 members of the board were then administered oath. Those who took took oath as trust board members were Dadi Devi, Varanasi Dinesh Raju, Nallimilii Krishna Reddy, G Sridevi, Ragala Narasimha Rao Naidu, Surisetti Suribabu, Rangoli Pothanna, Donkada Padmavati, Nadiminti Chandrakala, and Siripurapu Asha Rani. Now the government appointed three members to fill the vacancies in the trust board. The members will be in the office till the completion of the tenure of the board.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Simhachalam
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp