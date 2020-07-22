Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy inducts two first-time MLAs into his Cabinet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday inducted two first-time MLAs into his Cabinet.

The party's MLA from Ramachandrapuram in East Godavari district, Chelluboina Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna, and MLA from Palasa in Srikakulam district, Dr Sidiri Appala Raju, were sworn in as ministers at a simple ceremony organised at the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada in view of the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan administered the oath of office and secrecy to the two new ministers.

The two vacancies in the Jagan Mohan Reddy cabinet arose after Pilli Subash Chandra Bose and Mopidevi Venkataramana Rao, who were ministers in the state Cabinet, resigned after they were nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the ruling party.