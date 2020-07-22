Andhra Pradesh High Court pulls up police over ‘illegal detention’ of EG lawyer

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court took a serious view of the alleged ‘illegal’ detention of lawyer P Subhashchandra Bose of Yeleswaram in East Godavari district and asked the police under which law they went to the lawyer’s house.

Hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by the lawyer’s wife P Venkata Priya Deepthi on Tuesday, a division bench of Justice Rakesh Kumar and Justice K Suresh Reddy observed that if such was situation with a lawyer, one could only wonder how it would be for a common man.

“Is there rule of law in the State?” the Bench questioned East Godavari Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi. Asking him if he was promoted or a direct IPS officer, the Bench said he should be aware of his responsibilities. The government pleader told the court that the lawyer is not in police custody, but had absconded from his house by the time police went there. He informed the court that the DGP has constituted a committee to look into the issue.

The Bench directed the SP and DGP to file counters separately and adjourned the case hearing to a later date. It exempted the SP from making a personal appearance for the next hearing.

Arguing the case before the division bench, the petitioner’s counsel, VV Sathish, said police had illegally detained P Subhashchandra Bose and that there is CCTV footage evidence for the same. He argued that police detained the lawyer for political reasons and that there is a threat to the life of his client.

However, government pleader maintained that Subhashchandra Bose absconded from his house. The Bench said when the petitioner is stating that police had taken him away, where was the question of him absconding. In a stern voice, it said that the police are civil rights protectors and if they forget the same, it is better for them to leave the uniform and join politics. Police should not work on the directions of politicians, but work as per law.

On threat to the life of Subhashchandra Bose, the bench felt that it might not be the case and if it was, the consequences would be serious.