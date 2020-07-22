STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dalit thrashed by cops in police station; three suspended

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang said the police department will not tolerate such acts, and ordered an in-depth inquiry into the incident.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: A sub-inspector (SI) of police and two constables allegedly thrashed a Dalit youngster and shaved his head and beard at the Sitanagaram police station because he objected to the driving of a lorry driver that resulted in an accident. The incident, which happened on Monday, came to light on Tuesday, when the youngster was shifted to a hospital in Rajahmundry for treatment of the injuries he suffered.

Director General of Police Gautam Sawang said the police department will not tolerate such acts, and ordered an in-depth inquiry into the incident. The SI and two constables have been suspended, and the SI has been booked under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. CM Jagan Mohan Reddy told officials to take action against those responsible. Dalit organisations staged a protest in front of the Sitanagaram police station of the Rajahmundry Urban police.

According to North Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police (Rajahmundry Urban police) P Satyanarayana Rao, a lorry transporting sand was involved in a minor accident at the Munikudali tank bund on Saturday, and one person was injured. The injured person’s relative, Indugumilli Varaprasad, objected to the rash driving of the lorry driver and picked up an argument with him.

The argument turned bitter, and local leaders intervened and got a case registered against Varaprasad at the Sitanagaram police station. Sitanagaram SI Shaik Feroze Shah picked up Varaprasad on Monday and allegedly thrashed him at the police station. “The SI threatened me with dire consequences and called a barber to the police station and got my head and beard shaved there,” Varaprasad said, adding that he was beaten up till late in the night.

The policemen at the station and the local leaders also allegedly abused Varaprasad on the basis of his caste. Senior police officials heard about the incident on Monday night when Rajahmundry Urban Superintendent of Police (SP) Shemushi Bajpai was addressing the media to announce the arrest of the accused in the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl from Korukonda. The SP immediately asked North Zone DSP Satyanarayana Rao to inquire into the incident.

Following a report submitted by the Rajahmundry Urban police and as per the instructions of the DGP, Eluru DIG KV Mohan Rao suspended the SI and two constables. A case under Sections 324, 323 and 506 r/w 34 of the IPC and Sections 3 (1)(5) and 3 (20) (v) of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocity Act was also registered against the SI.

