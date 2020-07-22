STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Denizens and traders make voluntary lockdown a success in Visakhapatnam

In Anakapalle, jaggery town of the State, lockdown was earlier observed when there was spurt in cases.

Published: 22nd July 2020 08:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2020 08:37 AM   |  A+A-

health worker

A health worker carrying the collected samples for testing at the government ENT Hospital in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Denizens and traders joined hands to make voluntary lockdown successful in various rural mandals and Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district. While voluntary lockdown began in some mandals two days ago, in other mandals voluntary lockdown has been extended due to spike in coronavirus cases particularly after relaxations given under Unlock 2.0. Owing to voluntary lockdown, almost all towns and villages are wearing a deserted look after 2 pm.

In Anakapalle, jaggery town of the State, lockdown was earlier observed when there was spurt in cases. Now, again the traders were observing voluntary lockdown as coronavirus cases crossed 150 in the town. Shops are open from 7 am to 2 pm daily.

In Chodavaram, voluntary lockdown was being observed since July 1 and was supposed to conclude on Monday. But with the total cases in the town going up to 14, shop owners decided to continue lockdown further. Similarly, in Narsipatnam, gateway of Agency areas, where 40 coronavirus cases were reported, business establishments have been observing voluntary lockdown since July 16. In Makavarapalem, Kotauratla and Payakaraopeta mandals also traders were observing voluntary lockdown.

In Agency areas of the district, particularly in Paderu, Araku Valley, G Madugula, Hukumpeta, Pedabayalu and Munchingput mandals, voluntary lockdown was being enforced more vigorously. In Paderu, shops are being closed at 11 am and after that the traders and people were observing total lockdown.

In Araku, shops are being closed after 2 pm and weekly shandy on Fridays was suspended. In Hukumpeta, shops are open only till 1 pm and traders decided not to hold weekly shandies on Saturdays. In Munchingput, shops are open between 8 am and 3 pm only. In Anantagiri mandal, shops are open from 6 am to 2 pm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lockdown Visakhapatnam
India Matters
In this handout photo released by the University of Oxford samples from coronavirus vaccine trials are handled inside the Oxford Vaccine Group laboratory in Oxford, England Thursday June 25, 2020. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 vaccine to cost Rs 1,000 per dose, says Serum Institute CEO
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Govt extends work from home norms for IT, ITeS firms till December 31
A model of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya. (File photo)
280-feet wide, 300-feet long and 161-feet tall: Ram temple complex to be world's third-largest Hindu shrine
Activist lawyer Prashant Bhushan. (Photo | EPS)
SC initiates suo motu contempt proceedings against Prashant Bhushan for his tweets

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp