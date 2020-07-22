Denizens and traders make voluntary lockdown a success in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Denizens and traders joined hands to make voluntary lockdown successful in various rural mandals and Agency areas of Visakhapatnam district. While voluntary lockdown began in some mandals two days ago, in other mandals voluntary lockdown has been extended due to spike in coronavirus cases particularly after relaxations given under Unlock 2.0. Owing to voluntary lockdown, almost all towns and villages are wearing a deserted look after 2 pm.

In Anakapalle, jaggery town of the State, lockdown was earlier observed when there was spurt in cases. Now, again the traders were observing voluntary lockdown as coronavirus cases crossed 150 in the town. Shops are open from 7 am to 2 pm daily.

In Chodavaram, voluntary lockdown was being observed since July 1 and was supposed to conclude on Monday. But with the total cases in the town going up to 14, shop owners decided to continue lockdown further. Similarly, in Narsipatnam, gateway of Agency areas, where 40 coronavirus cases were reported, business establishments have been observing voluntary lockdown since July 16. In Makavarapalem, Kotauratla and Payakaraopeta mandals also traders were observing voluntary lockdown.

In Agency areas of the district, particularly in Paderu, Araku Valley, G Madugula, Hukumpeta, Pedabayalu and Munchingput mandals, voluntary lockdown was being enforced more vigorously. In Paderu, shops are being closed at 11 am and after that the traders and people were observing total lockdown.

In Araku, shops are being closed after 2 pm and weekly shandy on Fridays was suspended. In Hukumpeta, shops are open only till 1 pm and traders decided not to hold weekly shandies on Saturdays. In Munchingput, shops are open between 8 am and 3 pm only. In Anantagiri mandal, shops are open from 6 am to 2 pm.