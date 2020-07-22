Government refutes BJP charge, says endowments funds not diverted for scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: BJP State chief Kanna Lakshminarayana has shot off a letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy alleging that the State government was diverting endowment funds for ‘Amma Vodi’ welfare scheme. However, the Andhra Pradesh Brahmin Welfare Corporation, which is under the administrative control of the endowments department, rebutted the allegations.

In the letter written on Tuesday, Kanna Lakshminarayana, citing two government orders issued in January, alleged that the ‘diversion’ of `24.24 crore was against the sentiments and expectations of crores of Hindu population. “All the resources and funds of endowment department are meant for preserving, promoting and protecting Hindu temples, Hindu religion and Hindu cult, but not any other purpose...Hence, I demand that the funds be immediately reimburseed to the endowments department and prevent such diversions in the future,” he said.

State vice-president of the saffron party S Vishnu Vardhan Reddy also made similar allegations in another statement. However, the AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation chairman and YSRC MLA Malladi Vishnu issued a statement quashing the charges of the BJP. He explained that there were 42.33 lakh beneficiaries of which 22.07 lakh were from BC, 8.89 lakh from OC, 8.59 lakh from SC and 2.77 lakh from ST.

“Out of the above, 8.89 lakh beneficiaries are from OC category and around 17,611 of them belong to Brahmin community for whom the budget has been allocated to the AP Brahmin Welfare Corporation, which is under the administrative control of the Revenue (endowments) department and the head of the department is the commissioner of endowments,” he explained.

Explaining the contents of the GOs referred to by Kanna, Vishnu said that the funds were allocated as additional budget and were directly released to the corporation as a part of the Navaratnalu scheme. “All the allegations made about the diversion are false,” he concluded.