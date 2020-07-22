Government schools to offer LKG and UKG as well

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Tuesday decided to introduce Lower Kindergarten (LKG) and Upper Kindergarten (UKG) classes in government schools. These will be in the form of Pre Primary (PP1 and PP2) classes, and will be introduced in all 55,607 Anganwadi centres in Andhra Pradesh.

During a review meeting on school education and the ‘Jagananna Goru Mudda’ scheme on Tuesday, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said there should be synergy between PP1, PP2 and primary education, and the syllabus should be drafted carefully. “Of the 55,607 Anganwadi centres, 11,657 are in government schools and buildings adjacent to the schools. Anganwadi teachers and government teachers should together educate the students,” he said.

When officials informed the Chief Minister that there are no junior colleges in 270 mandals, he said high schools can be converted into junior colleges, and officials must ensure vacancies are filled. “The teaching in junior colleges should focus on competitive exams, and steps should be taken to help students face the IIT and JEE tests. The ‘learn to learn’ concept should be developed with digital education,” he added.

To improve the standard of English, TOEFL-type exams should be conducted, Jagan said, adding that digital education and computer knowledge should be imparted to students.

“Experts’ opinions should be taken on which classes to start digital education from,” he said. The proposal to provide dongles or iPads from Class 8 or 9 should be considered for imparting high-end digital learning, he added.It was also decided to devote a section for high school dropouts in Skill Development Centres, along with those who completed ITI and Polytechnic courses.

The officials told Jagan about the regulatory measures in place to monitor private schools, and he said they should be monitored regularly, and a complaint box should be installed in every school.Goru Mudda is an important part of school education, and the quality of food should be maintained at any cost, the Chief Minister said, adding that the success of Goru Mudda depends on how officials respond to complaints.

“Steps should be taken to ensure the Standard Operating Procedure is strictly followed in implementing Goru Mudda. Cooking utensils should be clean and a shed should be set up for cooking. This should be included as the tenth item in the SOP for Nadu Nedu in schools. Hygiene should also be given top priority. A mechanism should be developed to fully utilise the services of village secretariat staff,” he added.

Announcing the other decisions taken during the meeting, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh said training on employment opportunities will be given to students from Class 8. “There is a gap between the education that a student receives in school and the practical world. To bridge this gap, life skill programmes, computer operations, and hardware training will be conducted from Class 8,” Suresh said.

This apart, each district will have a teacher training centre to share modern teaching techniques. Diet centres will be transformed into teacher-training centres. “The Chief Minister has also given directions to establish at least one school like the Vijeta School, run for differently-abled by the YSR Foundation, in each constituency,” said the minister.

To increase the standard of education in the state, a new post for joint director will be created in each district. This apart, an annual education audit will be conducted. The syllabus has also been changed for all classes as well as for those learning Braille.

“Handbooks have been designed for students, teachers and parents of those studying in Classes 1 and 5. A workbook for each subject will also be designed,” the minister said.

Other important decisions

 Schools to reopen on September 5

 High schools may be converted to junior colleges

 Junior-college education to focus on competitive exams

 TOEFL-type exams to be conducted

 Digital education to be imparted

 Skill Development Centres to get section for school dropouts

 Job-oriented training from Class 8