Governor asks Andhra govt to implement HC orders on restoring Ramesh Kumar as SEC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has directed the Andhra Pradesh State government to reinstate Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar as the State Election Commissioner (SEC) as per the directions of the High Court.

This comes two days after Ramesh Kumar met the Governor and submitted a representation to restore him as the SEC following the High Court orders which said the appointment/reinstatement of SEC is under the purview of the Governor as per Article 243 (K) of the Constitution.

The AP State government in April this year brought an Ordinance curtailing the tenure of the SEC by which Ramesh Kumar ceased to continue as the SEC and appointed retired Justice V Kanagaraj in the position.

Ramesh Kumar got a relief in the High Court which struck down the Ordinance and also the appointment of Justice V Kangaraj as the SEC.

The government knocked the doors of the Supreme Court but the Apex Court too upheld the High Court verdict.

Ramesh Kumar filed a contempt petition in the High Court stating that the Government is not implementing the Court's order in restoring him as the SEC. On Friday last, the High Court asked Ramesh Kumar to meet the Governor seeking his restoration as the SEC.

On Monday, Ramesh Kumar met Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and submitted a memorandum requesting the latter to reinstate him as the SEC.

In a communication sent to Ramesh Kumar, the Governor's office said it had directed the government for taking necessary action as per the directions of the High Court - which was to restore Kumar as the SEC.