Governor wants data on Covid hospital beds online

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan on Tuesday advised the state government to come up with an online information system that provides data on availability of beds in various Covid-19 designated hospitals.

The governor reviewed the health situation in a meeting with chief secretary Nilam Sawhney, special chief secretary (Health & Family Welfare) KS Jawahar Reddy and other officials through video conference from Raj Bhavan here, and appreciated the untiring efforts of doctors, paramedical staff, sanitation workers and other frontline workers.

He, however, expressed concern over the increasing Covid-19 cases at an alarming rate of 12-13 per cent after ‘Unlock’ came into effect, and made a particular mention of the top five districts with most number of infections. He enquired about the steps being taken to slow the spread in these districts.

Chief secretary Nilam Sawhney said the reason for the surge in Covid-19 cases was due to increase in movement of people from neighbouring states after ‘Unlock’ was announced.

KS Jawahar Reddy said efforts were underway to bring down the test positivity rate to five per cent, and mortality rate to less than 1 per cent. “To ensure this, the government has put in place the process of ‘testing, tracing, tracking, isolation and treatment’. The functioning of the testing labs is being streamlined.”